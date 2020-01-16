ROANOKE RAPIDS — Jonathan Mills, a former Clarkton resident and member of First Baptist Church, has been named to serve on the Board of Directors for the Baptist State Convention.

Mills is a deacon and Sunday school director at First Baptist Church of Gaston, and is a building and grounds committee member for the North Roanoke Baptist Association.

He’s the owner and operator of Mills Properties.

In Clarkton, he worked at Wilmington International Airport.

Mills is married to the former Krista Jackson, the daughter of Greta and Tommy Jackson of Clarkton. They have two children: Ayden and Dawson. He is a graduate of Liberty University, and previously studied as well at Chowan and Nash Community College.

Bible in church setting vertical bible in church setting inside indoor indoors Merry Christmas xmas holiday holidays celebrating celebration celebrates celebrations celebrate special occasions occasion moment moments tradition traditions traditional custom customs customary joy joyful joyous Christian Christianity catholic Catholics worship worships worshiping worshipping blessing ceremony ceremonies churches religion religions religious faith faiths faithful spirit spiritual spirituality belief believes beliefs believe believing birth birthday Jesus Christ Savior Saviour inspiration inspirational inspiring son God event events share shares sharing bond bonding forgiveness old fashioned poinsettia poinsettias bibles biblical candle candles open stained glass white red book books Old New Testament holy sacred sanctuary word Lord words written

VStock https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_faith-1-1.jpg Bible in church setting vertical bible in church setting inside indoor indoors Merry Christmas xmas holiday holidays celebrating celebration celebrates celebrations celebrate special occasions occasion moment moments tradition traditions traditional custom customs customary joy joyful joyous Christian Christianity catholic Catholics worship worships worshiping worshipping blessing ceremony ceremonies churches religion religions religious faith faiths faithful spirit spiritual spirituality belief believes beliefs believe believing birth birthday Jesus Christ Savior Saviour inspiration inspirational inspiring son God event events share shares sharing bond bonding forgiveness old fashioned poinsettia poinsettias bibles biblical candle candles open stained glass white red book books Old New Testament holy sacred sanctuary word Lord words written

VStock