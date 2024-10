DUBLIN — In timing with the NFL’s Super Bowl, the Greater McKoy’s Chapel will have a Super Bowl Sunday Worship on Feb. 2.

Pre-game study is at 10 a.m. with Dr. Delora LeSane, pastor of the church at 284 Center Road in Dublin. Plays and final instructions are at 11:15 a.m. with Minister Darlene Smith.

And there’ll be a tailgate celebration immediately following the worship service. Everyone is encouraged to come representing their favorite team.

All are invited.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_cross-4.jpg