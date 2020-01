Faith calendar

Jan. 24

• Kingdom Focus Conference, 7 p.m., Bladen Community College. Host: Tar Heel Baptist. Free registration at the door. Information: Pastor Tommy Puryear at tommypuryear57@gmail.com.

Jan. 25

• Kingdom Focus Conference, 8:30 a.m., Bladen Community College. Host: Tar Heel Baptist. Light breakfast served. Free registration at the door. Information: Pastor Tommy Puryear at tommypuryear57@gmail.com.

• Gospel singing, 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. West Bladen NAACP is host. Appearing: community church choirs, male choruses, soloists, Golden Age Steppers, Praise dancers and surprise guest group. Information: Rev. Corey Lyons at 910-991-5945; Rev. Rachel Mitchell at 910-879-6665.

Jan. 26

• The Hoppers, Kingdom Place, 2610 E. 5th St. in Lumberton, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services.

• Joint celebration of deacons and trustees, Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 N.C. 242 in Elizabethtown. Service at 3 p.m. Pastor: Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin. Guests: Pastor Kevin Parish, Sr., choir, ushers and the congregation of Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Clinton.

Feb. 1

• Noncertifiable CPR class, 10 a.m., New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1604 White Plains Church Road in the Lisbon community. Instructor: Kenneth Clark. Cost: none. Information: the Rev. Sherry Harvey at 910-549-8868, or Sister Denise Daniels at 910-879-6543.

Feb. 4

• Navigating Grief, 1:30 p.m., Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 103 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown. Self-care in the new year. Information: LifeCare.org.

• Loss and Recovery, 6 p.m., Foundation Church, 909 Poplar St. in Elizabethtown. This gathering is for those dealing with addiction or loss of any kind.

ONGOING

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive, in Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• Prayer Power Ministry, corporate prayer every Saturday at 6:15 a.m. Conference call 605-475-4120, access code 3390591#.

• Power in Word ministry is heard on WBLA radio each Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Bible teaching is by conference call at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Call 605-313-6086, access code 201062#.

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

Editor’s note: Submit faith-related events to to news@bladenjournal.com. Deadline is Wednesday at noon.

