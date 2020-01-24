CLARKTON — New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Health Ministry hosts a noncertifiable CPR class on Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Kenneth Clark is the instructor. The class will last about two hours. Participants will learn the new cardiopulmonary resuscitation standard, how to perform it, and other pertinent information.

Information is available by calling the Rev. Sherry Harvey at 910-549-8868, or Sister Denise Daniels at 910-879-6543.

There is no cost to attend. The church is at 1604 White Plains Church Road in the Lisbon community.

