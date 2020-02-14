Most people know my dog, Henrietta.

When we lived in Florida, I could walk down Scenic Highway 30A, and not many people knew me, but everyone would say, “There’s Henrietta.” She is loved by everyone.

Every time I leave the house, I tell her, “I’ll be right back,” and she turns her head and struts away hurriedly.

I can almost hear her thoughts and they’re not kind. She’s angry I’m leaving.

When I get home, she’s happy and everything’s back to normal.

I wonder what it would be like if she were able to say what she was thinking. Would my feelings be hurt? Would everything be back to “normal” when I got home?

I’m not sure.

Even though I know what’s she’s thinking, those thoughts don’t come to life through words.

When we talk about the strongest power associated with our society and the world, we automatically think of affluence, notoriety, weapons, money and muscle. I believe the most dynamic influence that God gives us is our voice.

How we use our voice and the words that come from our mouths are either a blessing or they can be more destructive than any weapon ever created. A hurtful, mean and disrespectful comment will be remembered for the rest of one’s life.

I’ve said a lot of things I regret, as most of us have. There’s nothing we can do to take back the hurtful remarks that we have made, but God gave us the rest of our lives to make up for those stupid things we do.

Ephesians 4:29 tells us, “Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear.”

I’ve decided to put building others up, helping those in need, and creating new friendships as my priorities for whatever time I have left.

Will you join me?

