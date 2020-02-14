WHITEVILLE — Revival services at Victory Baptist Church Sunday through Wednesday will include evangelist Aaron Coffey and his team.

Services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, and at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Friday at 7 p.m., the Coffey team will present a concert of Irish and bluegrass music.

All are invited.

The messages will come from the Bible. Special music will be rendered by the Coffey team. At each service, interpretation for the deaf will be available. A nursery will also be provided for ages 4 to sixth grade.

Victory Baptist is at 2012 S. Madison St. in Whiteville. More information is available from the pastor, Gary Ledbetter, at 910-642-3500.

Contributed photo

Performing at Victory Baptist Church revival services will be the Coffey Team of (from left) Mitchell Beck, Carol Anne Clemons, Ryan McCarty, Stephanie Coffey, Aaron Coffey, Riley Woodfin, Bethany Woodfin and Stephanie Wright. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_faith-victory-baptist-coffey-team-021420.jpg Contributed photo

