BLADENBORO — The Sweetheart Brunch hosted by the St. Luke AME Zion Church Home Missions Department is open to all.

Christine Ballard, first lady of St. Luke, will be the guest speaker on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m.

The church is at 410 Martin Luther King Drive in Bladenboro. Those coming are asked to bring a $10 donation.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_faith-cross-1.jpg