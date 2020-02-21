A few years ago, as I sat on a beach, with $19.70 to my name, lost, homeless and defeated, I knelt and prayed for the first time in my life.

I waited for a loud theatrical voice to answer, but instead I heard silence. That day, the waves were pounding upon the shore, and seagulls were flying overhead, expecting to find a scrap of food. I stopped hearing anything.

Somehow, I left that beach with the answers that I needed. Although my wife and I would spend the next 10 days sleeping in a car, I knew we were going to get through this horrible time.

What I figured out was simply to listen to God. Even though I didn’t literally hear Him, it was definite and clear.

It’s that feeling you get deep inside of you when you know that you’re right or wrong. That feeling you get is God’s voice. I had heard that my entire life, but I had always justified my “wrongs” without truly “hearing” Him.

In Psalm 46:10, it reads, “Be still, and know that I am God.

It’s difficult to simply say, “I’m wrong,” or “I made a mistake.” It’s easier to devise a defense for our sins instead of asking for forgiveness. That defense may work in a court of law, but our ultimate judge is God, who cannot be deceived. He knows what is in our hearts, and we cannot fool Him.

That day, I learned to put God first in my life and listen to that voice. He gives us the answers we’re looking for. Sometimes the response we hear is not what we desire, so we close our minds and continue to do what we think is best. I promise, it doesn’t work.

That day on the beach, I decided to listen and I have done my best to follow His guidance ever since. We all stray occasionally, but don’t go too far from the righteous path He’s provided. The longer we stray, the more poisoned our minds become.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Rick-Stanfield-1.jpg