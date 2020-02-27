Stanfield: It’s up to us what we see

Last weekend I went back to where my wife and I had lived for the past 15 years to see our family and friends.

I found myself missing the beauty of the ocean, sandy beaches, coffee shops, bookstores and restaurants. I thought about how beautiful this little area was that we had called home.

I got back to my current home and I realized that the exquisiteness that God provides us is everywhere we go. It’s completely up to us what we see.

I woke up the next morning and looked out of my old farmhouse window to a sunrise over the pecan trees, open fields and irrigation system that may have been the most stunning sunrise I had ever seen.

Later that day, I drove into town and noticed a tiny, bright yellow flower starting to grow on the side of the road. I crossed the bridge going into Memphis, Tennessee, and the splendor of the Mississippi River, and the skyline over the city was magnificent.

I crossed over the water and drove past the Pyramid, and onto Beal Street where local musicians were playing the blues on the sidewalk.

I thought as I walked downtown past the shops and the people, how lucky I was to be in such a beautifully and culturally diverse area of the world. Every direction I turned I saw something new and even more interesting.

I realized at that moment that God has painted a picture for us wherever we are. If our eyes and our minds aren’t appreciative of the art that He’s prepared for us, we won’t see the beauty, no matter where we are.

Don’t be blind to the incredible world that God has provided. I’ve traveled across the country from California to New York City. My God created a sunset for me this evening that was the most spectacular one yet. I can’t wait to see what He designs for me tomorrow.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.

