ELIZABETHTOWN — Pastor Corey Lyons’ second anniversary will be celebrated at First Missionary Baptist Church on March 8 with morning and afternoon services.

The Rev. Ronald Alford will bring the message at 11 a.m., and the Rev. Timothy Lance at 3 p.m.

First Missionary Baptist is at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Pastor-2nd-Anniversary.jpeg