One evening a Cherokee elder was telling his grandson the story of the battle that goes on inside people. He said: “The battle, my son, is about the two wolves that live inside us all.

“One is unhappiness. It is fear, worry, anger, jealousy, sorrow, self-pity and resentment. The other is happiness. It is joy, love, hope, serenity, kindness, truth and compassion.”

The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked, “Grandfather, which wolf wins?” The elder replied: “The one you feed.”

I listened to this story a few years ago, and I thought about how much wisdom this little Indian parable provided. I thought about how often I got up out of my bed in a bad mood. It wasn’t enough that I ruined my day, I also thoroughly destroyed the day of every person I met.

There is no situation we will encounter that justifies our hatred and rude behavior. If so, we’re feeding the wrong wolf.

I made a choice at that moment to honor the day by using the tools with which God has blessed me. How insulting is it to my Father to waste a day that He has entrusted in me to do work on His behalf?

When we find ourselves in these positions that life throws at us occasionally, make it better by feeding the wolf of “happiness.” Take the heavenly route that God has provided and make every person you come across that day hold you up as an example.

If we spread the happiness and joy that God has put inside of us, we will find ourselves surrounded by more positive people. We are naturally drawn to those who provide the “joy, love, hope, serenity, kindness, truth and compassion” that we are all so hungry to find.

No matter how tough your day is, cherish the “now.” If we do this, God will provide the solution for whatever situation we may encounter.

Which wolf are you feeding?

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Rick-Stanfield.jpg