March 7

• Through the Storm, 10 a.m., Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 4047 N.C. 242 in Elizabethtown. Hosted by N.C. Disability Rights. Topics: hurricane preparedness, hurricane recovery, overview of the storm after the storm, disaster response activities, scams and exploitation alerts, FEMA forms review and a summary of available local, state and federal resources. Lunch provided. Information: Iris Green, 919-856-2195, ext. 229. All are invited.

March 8

• Second Anniversary, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. Pastor Corey Lyons’ second anniversary will be celebrated. Speakers: Rev. Ronald Alford at 11 a.m., Rev. Timothy Lance at 3 p.m. All are invited.

• Birthday Rally, White’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 6838 Airport Road, in the Lisbon community near Clarkton. Featured: Swans Creek Male Chorus of Hope Mills, Totally Committed, Heavenly Skylights and other choirs and solos. All are invited.

March 14

• Prayer Breakfast, 10 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. Speaker: Rev. Maria Lacewell of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. All are invited.

• Pastor’s Vision Seminar, Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 2058 Baltimore Road in the Council community. Information, RSVP: 910-233-6687. Host: Pastor Anthony Gause. Facilitator: Pastor Priscilla Jackson. All are invited.

March 16

• Revival, 7:30 p.m., Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro. Message: Rev. Eddie Carter of Red Springs. Pastor: Rev. James H. Nobles. All are invited.

March 17

• Senior Benefits Luncheon, noon, Suggs Grove Baptist Church fellowship hall, 16618 N.C. 53 in the White Oak community. Guests: Division of Aging, the Department of Social Services, and Bladen Crisis. All are invited.

• Revival, 7:30 p.m., Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro. Message: Rev. Eddie Carter of Red Springs. Pastor: Rev. James H. Nobles. All are invited.

March 18

• Revival, 7:30 p.m., Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro. Message: Rev. Eddie Carter of Red Springs. Pastor: Rev. James H. Nobles. All are invited.

March 19

• Revival, 7:30 p.m., Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro. Message: Rev. Eddie Carter of Red Springs. Pastor: Rev. James H. Nobles. All are invited.

March 20

• Revival, 7:30 p.m., Oak Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 1423 Oak Grove Church Road, Bladenboro. Message: Rev. Eddie Carter of Red Springs. Pastor: Rev. James H. Nobles. All are invited.

March 22

• Observance Day, 30th anniversary of Katie Rhodie-Powell Outreach Ministry.

March 29

• Praise and Worship, 11 a.m., First Missionary Baptist Church, 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown. Psalmists, soloists, praise dancers, gospel groups are welcome to share. Information: 910-872-1460. All are invited.

ONGOING

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive, in Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• Prayer Power Ministry, corporate prayer every Saturday at 6:15 a.m. Conference call 605-475-4120, access code 3390591#.

• Power in Word ministry is heard on WBLA radio each Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Bible teaching is by conference call at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Call 605-313-6086, access code 201062#.

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_cc.jpg https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_cross.jpg