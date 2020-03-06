ELIZABETHTOWN — First Missionary Baptist Church has three events planning this month, starting with the second anniversary celebration of Pastor Corey Lyons on Sunday.

The Rev. Ronald Alford will bring the message at 11 a.m., and the Rev. Timothy Lance at 3 p.m.

First Missionary Baptist is at 501 Martin St. in Elizabethtown.

On March 14 at 10 a.m., a prayer breakfast is scheduled with the Rev. Maria Lacewell of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church bringing the message.

On March 29 at 11 a.m., a praise and worship service is planned. This will include psalmists, soloists, praise dancers and gospel groups.

All are invited.

