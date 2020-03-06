WHITE OAK — The 30th anniversary of Katie Rhodie-Powell Outreach Ministry will be observed on March 22.

There will be no form of celebration, only the observance that always happens on the fourth Sunday of March. She writes, “Blessed are they that hear the word of God and keep it.”

Rhodie-Powell is the daughter of the late Nathaniel and Marstine Johnson-Jessup of White Oak, and the goddaughter of the late DeWitt and Sally Hayes-Powell of Elizabethtown. She is the godsister of Ernest Bacote of Elizabethtown, and young Brandon.

Rhodie-Powell is the widow of Artis Lee Rhodie. Their two children are Shannon and husband Lewis Hollis, and Jamie and wife Megan Rhodie. There are five grandchildren and two step-grandsons.

Rhodie-Powell is the adopted granddaughter of Ernestine Clark, twin sister of H.W. Kelly and triplet sister of F.S. Brown.

