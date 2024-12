COUNCIL — Pastor Anthony Gause will host Catching the Pastor’s Vision Seminar on March 14 at 10 a.m.

Gause is the moderator for the Hammond Creek Association. The facilitator of the seminar will be Pastor Priscilla Jackson.

RSVPs should be returned by March 7, and can be done by calling 910-233-6687. The seminar will be held at Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 2058 Baltimore Road in the Council community.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_faith-1-2.jpg