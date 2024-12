WHITE OAK — A senior benefits luncheon is scheduled March 17 from noon to 2 p.m. at Suggs Grove Baptist Church.

Guests with messages for participants will be from the Division of Aging, the Department of Social Services, and Bladen Crisis.

The luncheon is hosted by the fellowship committee of the church, and will be held in the fellowship hall. The church is at 16618 N.C. 53 in the White Oak community.

