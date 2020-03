CLARKTON — A Birthday Rally is planned Sunday at White’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church in the Lisbon community.

This begins at 3:30 p.m. and will feature Swans Creek Male Chorus of Hope Mills, Totally Committed, Heavenly Skylights and other choirs and solos.

The Rev. Donald Perkins is pastor of the church at 6838 Airport Road, in the Lisbon community near Clarkton.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_faith-2-worship-with-us-1.jpg