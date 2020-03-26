The memory is still fresh.

“It’s the bottom of the ninth, and we’re up four runs with one out. I walked the next batter, and the next one hit a home run. We’re still two runs up, and I’m optimistic, as usual.”

That was over 30 years ago, and even back then, I knew I was an eternal optimist.

Sometimes I sense the world sees an optimist as weak, and unrealistic. We watch the news, listen to folks at the grocery store, and sometimes feel like it’s the bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, and we’re pitching to Albert Pujols.

Joshua 1:9 says, “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.”

I believe we all need to come together in the name of Jesus Christ. We need to stop pointing fingers, criticizing, hating and defeat this demon that’s attacking us. If we come together as Christians, not separated by a political party, and unfazed by the sensationalism of the media, we can overcome anything.

While I was in law school, I learned to listen to every set of facts given to me with an objective, yet optimistic, mind. I do this with any person to whom I’m speaking or listening. It’s more popular to suggest or report “bad” updates than to address the progress being made. The world is inherently good. I’ll never stop believing this, even if it’s not the most popular point of view.

God has given us the ability to tackle anything that is put in front of us. He tells us that all we need is to have faith in Him. The only way we will lose any battle is to fight within ourselves, and to lose touch with our Creator.

By the way, I struck the next two batters out and we won the game.

How’s your mindset today? Do you choose optimism or are you bogged down by pessimism?

