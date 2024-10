ELIZABETHTOWN — A 49th annual anniversary for the Male Chorus of Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church has been canceled.

Organizers said the event, scheduled for April 12, will not be rescheduled. There is hope for an anniversary celebration in 2021.

