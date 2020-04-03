A friend of mine told me years ago that it was much easier to follow Jesus when times are bad. The true test of loyalty is when the times are good.

We do tend to turn to God during times of need, and there is nothing wrong with that. When my son needs advice, or if he’s in trouble, he calls me. I never want that to change! He also contacts me when things are good, and that’s how I know he loves me.

I believe that God loves us turning to Him when our lives are troubled, but do we call upon Him when times are great? When my life is going perfectly, I tend to pat myself on the back, taking credit for everything that’s going right, while my ego gets bigger and bigger.

Then, when I fall on my face, I cry to God! After a couple of times doing this, I figured out that I couldn’t make it successfully in this life without Jesus Christ. I tried and I couldn’t.

We’ve got the coolest Father ever. He forgives us for everything we do wrong.

I love seeing everyone come together worshiping God and our world is stronger because of this loyalty to our Creator.

In Proverbs 21:21, we read, “He who pursues righteousness and loyalty finds life, righteousness and honor.”

Loyalty requires that you put someone else’s needs before your own. Your decision is based on them, and those future decisions will always be with that person in mind. Although we try our best to be loyal, and sometimes we are, we can never compete with the loyalty with which God has blessed us.

When we get through this global emergency, and our lives go back to normal, will we continue to praise God?

Will you remain loyal to Him?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.

