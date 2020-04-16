One morning nearly seven years ago, I got a call from my son, around 1 o’clock in the morning.

He called to let me know that his daughter was about to be born. This would normally be a joyous occasion, but there was a problem. Our little Emmilou was bursting into this world three months early.

My heart sank as my wife and I loaded into our car and drove 14 hours to be with them. My little grandbaby was born before we arrived and she weighed 2 pounds, 6 ounces.

I saw her for the first time and all I noticed was perfection. I didn’t see the little premature girl that everyone else saw. I truly believe that situations can be changed through faith, love and our perception of what we encounter. It was that way with Emmilou.

God has blessed us with a choice to perceive in a positive or negative way. I know that all people are inherently good because we have the blood of the King of Kings flowing through our veins, but sometimes we tend to notice the negative.

Although we’ll never be perfect, we can strive to be as much like our Father as we can. We can see the beauty in everyone, even when they can’t see it in themselves.

The astonishing thing about this is when we see splendor in people, they tend to rotate more toward the perfect creation of God that they were meant to be. Sometimes they just need to hear it from someone else.

See the beauty that God has blessed us with. In a world in which it is easier to gain notoriety from insults and judgment, take a moment to soak in the blessings He has placed right in front of us.

What’s perfect in your life today?

