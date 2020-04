ELIZABETHTOWN — The food pantry at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church will be open Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.

Those visiting “From His Table To Yours” are asked to wear masks, or face coverings, and observe the 6-foot social distancing requirement of the governor’s executive order.

Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 just outside of Elizabethtown. The Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin is the pastor.

