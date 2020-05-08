Faith calendar

(All events are tentative; check with churches to confirm; Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a limit of 10 in gatherings through May 22.)

ONGOING

• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery ministry, is held on Sundays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. (dinner served at 6 p.m.) at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 N.C. 242 North in Ammon. Child care provided. For information, contact Amy Munn, ministry leader, at 910-990-7661.

• I Am Inc. in conjunction with God’s Garden of Paradise Inc. will offer every month free meals and free haircuts. For more information check with Glenda’s Just Desserts and Lunch Counter, 315 Martin Luther King Drive in Elizabethtown, and Barbers Inn, 410 Martin Luther King Drive, in Elizabethtown.

• I Am Inc. will offer a free yard sale. Open day and night located in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road, Elizabethtown.

• Dublin First Baptist Church Day School is accepting registration for 2-, 3- and 4-year-old half-day classes. Call 910-862-2277 or 910-876-0419 for more information.

• Living Springs Church holds a Women’s Fellowship every fourth Sunday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. The church is at 909 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown.

• Prayer Power Ministry, corporate prayer every Saturday at 6:15 a.m. Conference call 605-475-4120, access code 3390591#.

• Power in Word ministry is heard on WBLA radio each Sunday morning at 8 a.m. Bible teaching is by conference call at 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. Call 605-313-6086, access code 201062#.

• The Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church clothes closet will be open on the last Saturday of each month (November and December dates are the third Saturday) from 8-11 a.m. The food pantry, From His Table to Yours, will be open the same day from 10 a.m. to noon. Personal transportations and identifications are required. No fee is involved in either ministry. Baldwin Branch is at 4047 N.C. 242 South in Elizabethtown.

