Shipman scholarship applications accepted

ELIZABETHTOWN — Applications are being accepted for the Shipman Memorial Scholarships.

The gifts are in memory of William “Dewey” Shipman Sr. and Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman. Each year, recipients are selected from Bladen and Columbus counties.

Applicants must be a high school graduate from one of the two counties, have a grade point average of 2.5 of higher, give their rank in class, provide a high school transcript with seal and signature, provide a letter of acceptance from a four-year post-secondary college, attach a recent photo, and offer a letter of recommendation that is not from a family member.

Applications must be received by Aug. 7. Mail them to St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 16297 Twisted Hickory Road, Bladenboro, NC 28320.

Awards are made each year during the annual fundraiser. This year, it is scheduled for Nov. 28.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_school-graduates-1.jpg