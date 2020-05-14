I watched three baby birds grow from tiny, unrecognizable creatures into beautiful robins that took their first flight.

The mother bird was amazing. She worked tirelessly to build an impressive structure that required massive skills and concentration. This nest rivaled anything that a human could construct and remained on that ceiling fan blade through tornadoes, lightning and dust storms.

I watched one day as the blades were being blown by storm winds. The mother covered the little birds to protect them from the chaos.

She worked relentlessly to feed the little ones and if anything got near the nest, the mother robin would attack with the ferocity of a lion.

I thought about how God made mothers. He placed that sense of nurture into every mother of a child. Nearly every mother that I know would give her life for her baby. It’s just how God made them.

My wife and I would bake birthday cakes for the kids at Anchorage Children’s Home in Panama City, Florida. Some had never received a cake, and the look on their faces made us cry with happiness. Those kids did not have a mother to protect them, so never take the love of your mom for granted.

I wish I had taken a few more dilemmas in my life to my mom instead of listening to others. I know that her advice would have helped me, and my life would be even better now.

My brother and I are blessed to still have our mother. She worked harder than that mama bird on my front porch to keep us safe. I’ve seen the ferocity of that lion come out on occasion when she perceived danger.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! I love you! I also want to express my gratitude to three other mothers in my life. Tina Stanfield, Jasmine Carroll, and Bridget Bergwall, I love you all and cherish the job you do.

What has your mom done for you? Have you thanked her recently?

