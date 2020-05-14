Baldwin Branch out-walks pastor

ELIZABETHTOWN — Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church members accepted the challenge of the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin to out-walk him during April.

Boykin’s challenge was born out of the need for exercise in the face of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay at home orders.

Members of the church were able to stay connected virtually, and used cellphones to help calculate their distance through the Nike Run Club app.

Collectively, the church congregation walked 2,536.8 miles — including 267.3 by Dr. La’Chandra “Candy” Parker. Boykin totaled 132.3 miles.

