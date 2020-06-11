A little girl was born in a small hospital in Georgia with parents who both used illegal drugs.

She was 3 pounds, 2 ounces, and the doctor told the nurse, “She doesn’t stand a chance.” She grew up to be a narcotics officer for a federal agency in California and helped decrease the drug trafficking in not only the United States, but across the world.

A little boy was born in the Philippines after the doctor suggested that the mother have an abortion, because they expected him to be stillborn. The mother refused and had a healthy baby who went on to play professional football, baseball and also became an advocate for the rights of unborn babies.

These are a couple of examples of children who were expected to fail from the day they were born, but went on to the destiny that God had placed in front of them.

Unfortunately, our destiny is not always clear because the devil tries his best to change our path. He does not want us to succeed, so he’ll constantly tell us, “You’re not good enough,” or even try to stop the birth of the next great disciple of Jesus Christ.

In James 4:14, we read, “Yet you do not know what your life will be like tomorrow. You are just a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away.”

God has promised us eternal life, so this life we’re living is simply a platform that He has given us to do His work for a “vapor” of time.

Our destiny is planned by our Father, but we must choose to take His path. Sometimes we take the wrong path, and we feel like there’s no turning back, but that’s not true. If you have an hour left in your life, your destiny can be fulfilled.

What do you think your destiny is?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.