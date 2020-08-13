Stanfield: We are each masterpieces of the Lord

When I have the opportunity to look out across the ocean from time to time, I picture God constructing the islands, sand, water and sky with every detail of His creation.

I have gazed at the mountains in California in awe of their exquisiteness. I drove down a gravel road in Southeast Missouri and watched the sun set over a cotton field and had to stop to admire the beauty.

I look at my grandkids and I can see God’s work in these two amazing children. Just as God created the mountains, sky, oceans and sunsets, He molded each of us. We are each masterpieces of the Lord of Lords.

In Genesis 1:1-31, we read, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth. The earth was without form and void, and darkness was over the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God was hovering over the face of the waters. And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. And God saw that the light was good.”

God made us just as He created the heavens and earth. He created us perfectly flawed and I believe that His intent was for us to use those flaws to make the world better. That child who is battling to survive a premature birth may go on to be a Nobel Prize-winning doctor of pediatrics. That family who lost everything will better understand those who are struggling to make ends meet and provide hope for a better tomorrow.

You see, the flaws in us make the story that God intended to be lived. It’s up to you and me to perfect the masterpiece God created when He molded each life. He sees perfection in each of us, but it’s we who need to strive to refine that uniqueness that He planned for us.

What is God’s unique mark upon your life that needs perfecting?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.