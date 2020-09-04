Do you ever wake up in the morning with the energy of the center on a middle school soccer team, but by the middle of the day, you’re feeling more like a zombie in the 16th inning of a Senior League baseball game?

The energy that you feel when you have a great idea is God. The happiness that bubbles inside of you after your grandchild tells you she loves you is God. The feeling you get when you see the sun rise and anticipate a perfect day is God.

Inevitably, you walk out into the world, and somebody immediately crushes that perfect day. Now, it’s not even time for lunch and you feel deflated. Just as that energy you had at the beginning of the day was God, this wave of iniquity is the devil. Literally, for the love of God, do not let the devil defeat you.

In Matthew 19:26, we read, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Sometimes folks succumb to the doubt that the devil places in them, so that uncertainty is sensed by every person they encounter. When you lose your energy, the devil dances with pleasure. Don’t let this happen.

Satan attacks believers and leaders with more concentration because he knows they are more likely to do God’s work. If you’re the number-one salesperson on your team, chief of a police department, mayor, president, or a person who influences many others, be cognizant that you’re his target.

Get up each morning and fight off the negative energy of the devil. Raise your hands to the heavens, soak in the power of God and go out into the world knowing that He is gently blowing you forward with the breath of a king. Never give in!

I challenge you to go out today, and work with the energy that will make God proud.

What will you do today to display the energy with which God blessed you?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.