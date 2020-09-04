CLARKTON — New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host a giveaway of personal protective equipment Sept. 12.

The church, at 1604 White Plains Church Road in Clarkton, will have the event from 1 to 3 p.m. PPE, as it is commonly called, has been vital to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a release, the church says, “We want to bless our community by handing out gift bags and you do not have to get out of your car. It is a drive-thru. Come on by and get your free bag from New Hope. God’s continued blessing to you and your family.”

The event is sponsored by the Health Ministry of the church.

The coronavirus, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can be more dangerous to older adults and “people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes.” It also says, “everyone should wear a mask in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”