Stanfield: Finding heroes among the most common

I was watching a movie the other night. It was about an astronaut saving her entire crew while performing some fantastically athletic moves while drifting around in outer space.

I thought, “That is so cool, why didn’t I become an astronaut?”

After a few minutes of dreaming of being an astronaut, I remembered another story, but this one wasn’t a fictional tale from Hollywood.

I recalled meeting a lady from Medford, Oregon, who was drug-free for two years, after having been an addict for 12. She proudly introduced me to her new husband and their two children. Next, I thought about Cpl. Rawson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, who stopped to help a family on the side of the road. He took the time to give a big bear hug to a child having a bad day.

In Psalm 16:3, we read, “As for the saints who are in the earth, they are the majestic ones in whom is all my delight.”

I realized that it may be exciting to be a movie star or a rock singer in a famous band, but the real heroes are the ones doing God’s work.

The superstar is the janitor who mops the floor at the school while taking time to smile and talk to every kid and the teachers who buy supplies with their own money so that the children may learn.

The men and women who work at factories to ensure that quality American products are provided for the world and the single mother who stays home all day caring for the family are superstars as well.

You are the hero! You don’t have to be famous to do God’s work. I have a feeling that God is incredibly proud of these folks I’ve mentioned.

However, I’m not so sure that He’s that thrilled with Hollywood, but who am I to judge?

Who are your heroes?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.