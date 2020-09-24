Stanfield: Attraction works with bad thoughts, actions as well

The law of attraction states that whatever you focus on you will attract into your life. Whatever you give your energy and attention to will come back to you. It stands to reason that if you stay focused on the good and positive things in your life, that’s what you will attract.

The problem with the law of attraction is that it works with bad thoughts and actions as well. Just as rotten fruit attracts bugs, our bad attitude entices pessimistic folks into our lives and then it’s like a cancer that is difficult to stop.

In Proverbs 17:22, we read, “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”

We have not even begun to tap into the power that God has given us. The next time you cut your finger, notice the ability of your body to heal that cut within a few days. When a virus enters your body, God programmed our internal temperature to rise and our blood count to change to attack that enemy inside of us. Even though He created us to heal, He wants us to think positively, and trust in His power. We are all walking miracles created by the master of the universe and badly need that God-given assurance.

We have the power to change the world around us, but if we decide to allow the devil to keep planting those seeds of hate, it will soon get out of control.

God has allowed us to decide who and what we attract. If we allow negativity into our lives, it is then up to us to heal our wounds with the most powerful tool given to us. It’s the authority of our minds that was born pure and only tainted later by the demons guided by ungodly forces.

If it feels wrong, it’s wrong. That feeling is God. When we lose our conscience, we lose God.

What will you do today to attract good?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.