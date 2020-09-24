Lewis honoredat Baldwin Branch

ELIZABETHTOWN — Kyle Lewis has been named the Man of the Year by the Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church Laymen League.

In a virtual presentation on Sunday, he was presented by last year’s honoree, Gregory Faines. Lewis is the son of Edward L. and Veronda Stanley Lewis.

Lewis is employed by Del-Ton, serves on the advisory board for the Bladen County Animal Control/Shelter, and is a county recreation football coach. He’s a 2006 graduate of East Bladen High School, a 2014 graduate of Miller-Motte College and a 2016 graduate of Fayetteville State University. He studied criminal justice at both colleges.

The day’s service included music by the Male Praise Ensemble, and a message from the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin.