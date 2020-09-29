Fall Revival at New Hope MBC begins Tuesday

CLARKTON — New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host Fall Revival on Oct. 6-8 at 7 p.m. each night.

The theme is “Time to Seek the Lord,” based on Hosea 10:12. The church, at 1604 White Plains Church Road in Clarkton, will provide access through Facebook Live and by telephone; dial 717-275-8940 and use access code 2832948.

The guest speakers are the Rev. Griesa McMillan, pastor of Cromartie Hill AME Zion Church in Clarkton; the Rev. Alice Moore, associate minister at Kitchen Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Council; and the Rev. Malinda M. Carson, associate minister at Spiritual Educational Outreach Ministries in Wilmington. McMillan brings the message on Tuesday, Moore on Wednesday and Carson on Thursday.

The Rev. Andrew Pabon is the pastor at New Hope.