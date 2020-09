ELIZABETHTOWN — Cheri Beasley, chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court, will be providing remarks during the 113th annual Homecoming and “drive-in” celebration at Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church.

The day is planned for Sunday, with the program starting at 10 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin is pastor.

Baldwin Branch MBC is located at 4047 N.C. 242, just outside of Elizabethtown.