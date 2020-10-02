One kind word can change someone’s entire life.

I was walking with my friend Dana a few years ago when she told a lady that passed us on the sidewalk that her shirt was “beautiful.” After the lady passed by, I asked Dana why she said that because the shirt was hideous.

Dana replied, “Did you see her face after I said that?”

I thought about this when I realized that Dana’s simple words gave this stranger pleasure that would most likely make her day amazing from that moment forward.

Spoken words give life. Words create a model from the thoughts inside our minds. Most of the time, negative words will pass and may never come to mind again after they’ve been said, but once those words are uttered, they are destined to be heard repeatedly by the person to whom you said them.

In Proverbs 15:4, we read, “A gentle tongue is a tree of life, but perverseness in it breaks the spirit.”

Stop before you speak and analyze the birth of the thought you have. If I speak these words, are they going to cause harm? Is the gift of speech going to be used for good or bad?

I hear folks say, “Well, God knows what I meant,” or “I’m just saying what’s on my mind.”

If this were entirely true, there would be no need for prayer because God does know what we think and He certainly knows what we need, but the words during prayer give life to our thoughts. I truly believe that it pleases God when we pray aloud, because that prayer is given life.

I remember my Little League baseball coach, Scott Spence, telling me that I was the best when I was 10 years old, but I also remember someone telling me that I was useless when I was 12. It’s a good thing I listened to Scott.

Choose your words carefully before you speak. What are you going to say today to make God proud?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.