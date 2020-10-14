WHITEVILLE — Victory Baptist Church in Whiteville hosts “Harvest Day” on Sunday at 11 a.m.

The message will be brought by Pastor Gary Bill of Starr, South Carolina. All are invited.

There will be precautions due to the coronavirus. Social distance and face coverings are encouraged.

Special music will be part of the service. Lunch is free after the morning service, and a 1:30 p.m. service follows that includes a chalk drawing.

Victory Baptist is at 2012 S. Madison St., about one-half mile south of Walmart. Call 910-642-3500 for more information.