Friendship Bible Holiness celebrating on Mote’s 95th

Friendship Bible Holiness Church is celebrating the 95th birthday of Mrs. Eunice Mote.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1925.

Her church family gave her a birthday party at her church. She is a founding member of Friendship Bible Holiness Church. She was saved in an old pack house years ago when she was 27 years old. She has been faithful ever since.

She is the mother of six children (five living and one that passed as an infant), but she is also a mother to her church family. She guides and nurtures them just as if they were her own. It doesn’t matter what time of day or night she is needed; she is always there. Her life is a great inspiration to all who know her. We all admire and cherish her and want her to know how much she is appreciated and loved.

From the church family, “Happy birthday Mama Eunice! From your church family at Friendship Bible Holiness.”