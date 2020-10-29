When my family lost everything, we were forced to change our lives dramatically.

I started making our own laundry detergent because it was so much less expensive. One of the ingredients to make the “best” of these mixtures was a soap labeled “Fels Naptha.” This miracle cleaner was incredibly inexpensive, but at that time, extremely difficult to find.

We searched for this elusive ingredient to make our cleaning concoction, and finally found it hiding in an antiquated hardware store located in the middle of nowhere. Tina and I were very excited, but something was wrong. We were somewhat discouraged, and that was when I realized that we were consumed with the chase, not the making of the detergent.

In Psalm 63:1, we read, “You, God, are my God, earnestly I seek you; I thirst for you, my whole being longs for you, in a dry and parched land where there is no water.”

I think about this frequently, and to this day, when I see Fels Naptha, it makes me smile.

The “chase” is what keeps us alive, but we must make sure we’re rushing toward the right thing. Although I’ll never be able to repay the debt to God, I will live my life chasing that opportunity. That is what keeps me going!

The day we stop hurdling toward that eternal finish line, we stop living. During the race, we’re going to fall flat on our face almost every day, but we’ve got to get up, dust ourselves off, and start running again.

Twenty years ago, I chased power, money and material items. Today, I chase God.

I’m still nowhere near the person I need to be, but I’ll never stop running toward my Creator. I intend to spend eternity with Him and everyone I love in a Kingdom that is worth chasing.

May we continually chase after God, and may God’s blessings chase after you and me!

What are you chasing?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.