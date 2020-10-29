WHITEVILLE — Victory Baptist Church will hold “Drive-In Prayer” in its parking lot on Saturday and Monday between 1 and 5 p.m.

Participants should remain in their vehicles. A release says someone from the church prayer team will “pray for you, your family, and for our nation. A free bag of candy will be given to the driver of each vehicle which has children inside. A free 2021 wall calendar will be available.”

All are invited.

Social distancing and wearing face coverings to protect against the spread of the coronavirus will be done.

Victory is at 2012 S. Madison St. in Whiteville, about one-half mile south of Walmart. More information is available by calling 910-642-3500.