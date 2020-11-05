Shipman scholarship donations accepted

BLADENBORO — Contributor’s page sponsorships are being accepted and plans finalized for the evening celebrating the Shipman Memorial Scholarship.

Scholarships are awarded in the names of William Dewey Shipman Sr. and Zenah Mae Clarida Shipman. Recipients are to be honored on Nov. 28.

The evening begins at 5 p.m., and will be held at the St. James A.M.E. Zion Church, 16297 Twisted Hickory Road in Bladenboro. This is in the Sandhill community. The pastor of the church is the Rev. Viola L. Freeman.

Due to COVID-19, this will be a drive-thru presentation in the church parking lot and grounds. Recipients will be the only people allowed to exit their vehicles to receive their scholarship presentations. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Parents and family members are welcome to attend.

The evening’s schedule will be led by William Brown, a raod technician with W.D. Wright Construction Co. of Greensboro and a 2020 graduate of Northeast Guilford High School.

To be included on the contributor’s page, contact Willa Dean Shipman Williams at 910-874-1516 on or before Nov. 20. To send a donation, make payable to St. James AME Zion Church/Shipman Memorial Scholarship Fund, and mail to Shipman Scholarship Fund, 28 Tart Road, Clarkton, NC 28433.