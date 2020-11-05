“Make it or break it.”

“Die trying.”

“Never give up.”

We’ve all heard these sage bits of advice many times. They are catchy quotes, but we can’t take them literally.

Have you ever started something in your life, and it didn’t feel right, but you kept trying? Our world has established a set of rules for living that conflict with the ultimate guide for our lives created by God. We’ve become creatures that dwell upon the obsessions in our minds, and we will literally do anything to accomplish our goal.

In Proverbs 16:9, we read, “The heart of man plans his way, but the Lord establishes his steps.”

Everytime I’ve tried to tackle a task without His guidance, I’ve failed. God knows that we won’t succeed in everything that we undertake, but His intention is for us to learn from our mistakes and move on. There’s nothing that He’s planned that requires us to force the outcome. It just doesn’t work that way.

However, when we put effort toward something and immediately receive positive results, our energy is rekindled. We become encouraged and can trust those results because they were God-given. For this very reason, I suggest that the things that we enjoy most are often just the talents with which God has blessed us.

Conventional wisdom tells us not to give up — ever, no matter what. I have learned that good things tend to happen when you stop trying so hard to make them happen. When we’re following God’s plan, we feel it.

If you’re trying to force someone to be who you want him to be, or if you’re attempting to coerce someone into being your friend, it won’t work. It’s not in God’s plan. Don’t let the devil give you the confidence that you can change anyone or anything because you can’t. God is the only path to change for all of us.

Have you tried to force something in your life lately? Were you successful?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.