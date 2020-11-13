God, thank You for the many blessings that You’ve given me. Thank You for the struggles I’ve endured, as those times have made me stronger. Thank You for the beautiful sun that I wake up to and the moon that I lie down with to rest. Thank You for the rain that allows the magnificent flowers to bloom.

In a world that gets a little irrational occasionally, I thought it was a good week to remind myself to keep battling forward with God’s instructions, and not my learned behavior. I have also determined that ungodly people cannot thrive as their minds are not fueled by good.

In Colossians 3:15 we read, “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful. Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts. And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.”

We must remain vigilant in our inherent goodness and promote God over everything. I’ve learned that if I appreciate the blessings that God has given me, and do my best to be better, all other worldly things work out.

I challenge you to take a break from COVID-19, politics, division, media, and any influence that can taint your mind. Step out in your yard, look up to the sky and thank our Lord and Savior for this day, and simply ask God to give us the strength to be better.

I thank God for all of you! Your presence in my life helps give me that strength.

What is good in your life? Have you counted your blessings and given thanks for them?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.