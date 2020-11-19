Stanfield: Blood running through our veins is of royalty

I believe that God gave us everything we needed to build a happy life.

We all look to the future for hope and believe that things will improve. What does the future hold for us? What determines what will happen tomorrow?

I hear people say all the time, “It’s in God’s hands, so just let it be.” Although I agree to a certain extent, my belief is a bit different.

People die alone, miserable and angry every day. I’m absolutely positive that God’s intention was not for these folks to live like this. Even though we are guided by Jesus, we were trusted with the responsibility of making our own choices. The devil will entice us to accept the bad, and before you know it, bad is normal.

In Jeremiah 29:11, we read, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

God created this world with air to breathe, water to drink, food to eat, land to live on, and beauty beyond our imaginations. Most importantly, the blood that runs through our veins is of royalty. We are born happy and loving. However, the moment we take our first breath, the enemy begins attacking.

Here’s what I believe. I am certain that the future is bright, but we cannot simply sit and wait for God to do our work. He’s already done His part!

We must take the world He bestowed upon us, and the love He implanted inside our hearts, and create the world in which He intended for us to live.

We are writing the history for our next generation, so we must make sure that we plagiarize the writing of God to direct our future.

There is no path to world success without God leading us.

What is your vision of our future?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.