Stanfield: Without suffering, we will not be compassionate

As parents we are inherently nurturing.

It’s instinctual to protect, feed, clothe and care for our children from the moment they are born. Sometimes we make the mistake of expecting Christian character to be built in at birth.

In Proverbs 22:6, we read, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

You see, it’s not possible to protect our kids from pain, because it is inevitable. Suffering is essential for everyone to experience and without it, we could not truly have compassion for others.

If we don’t teach our children to follow Christ, the world will teach them not to. The more we make God a part of our everyday lives, the more fascinated we will become by Jesus Christ. Love your kids and be careful to follow the Bible, which is our ultimate guide to success. This includes teaching them His Word, disciplining them out of love, praying with them, and setting a good example.

After we do this, the moment they encounter that inevitable downfall, they’re equipped with the power of God to forge through that time and succeed.

Just as it’s impossible to shield our children from all evil, it is not possible for our world to survive without us accepting God as our leader. The only path to failure is a life without Him.

Don’t get so caught up in worldly success that you discard God. I learned more about our God after we lost everything than in the previous 39 years of my life.

During that time, I turned to God. I then introduced my wife and son to Him and it wasn’t until then that we experienced true happiness.

When were you introduced to God?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.