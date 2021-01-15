The world has become a confusing place lately. Are we creating a society that is growing more anti-Christian by the day?

Have you ever looked in the mirror and realized that you’re old? It happens slowly, day by day, without noticing the transformation from a youngster to a senior. That is how I feel about the transgression of our values. We’ve slowly turned wrongs into rights and rights into wrongs and it’s happening right before our eyes.

I don’t often worry because it feels like I’m doubting God when I’m too concerned about something. Then I realize that I’m not doubting God with this concern, I’m doubting us, His children. We live in a country where many people around us live as if God were irrelevant.

How do we live for God in a confused and confusing world?

In 1 Corinthians 14:33, we read, “For God is not a God of confusion but of peace.”

So, what do we do? We pray! Although I feel better, and at peace after praying, I’m still worried about our society.

In a football game, if you’re winning by 30 points and it’s the fourth quarter, you run the ball, make safe plays and take time off the clock until you get that victory. I feel like we’ve been living our Christian lives like this. Now, all of a sudden, there’s two minutes left, and we’re down by 3. It’s time to place God back into our lives aggressively! God has drafted the best talent for our team but now it’s time for us to play.

There is only one thing not confusing in this world today: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.” That’s from Hebrews 13:8.

Has the world become more confusing to you?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.