It’s so easy to fall into a routine of relaxation as a Christian.

Sometimes we stop living and simply say, “God’s got this.” We sit and wait for the lottery ticket to be delivered to us, when He’s already blessed us with the jackpot.

I get up each morning with a target in mind because it gives my day purpose. Today, my goal was to rest, enjoy the day with my wife, and talk to one person about Jesus.

In Proverbs 16:3, we read, “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

I always make sure that my desire is, first and foremost, for Jesus Christ. I have figured out that when I focus on spiritualty, and less on superficial targets, I feel satisfied. That’s not saying that money can’t be part of my goal, but it cannot be the primary target. I firmly believe that if you live a Godly life with purpose, you’ll be blessed with success. I never want to go back to the life when money was worshiped before my love of God.

Now, I look at money as a tool with which to serve God, and He allows me to use some of it for my family to live comfortably.

I start each day speaking with God and end it with another conversation. If you do this, He’ll provide your target for the day. Some days, it will simply be to rest. Other days, He’ll have something amazing in store for you, if you’ll quietly listen.

Look at life as a dart game. We are the dart, and the bullseye is our eternal life in Heaven. If our focus is on God, even when we drift astray, He’ll gently blow until that dart lands directly in the center of the board.

What are your goals for the week? Are they on target?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.