Barnes: He alone can adjust our view, correct our course

Last week, Luke’s Gospel narrative of the parable of “The Rich Fool” brought us to our own doorstep.

We had seen that in this certain rich man and we share some similar concerns, and with a humorous monologue from George Carlin, Cynthia Briggs Kittredge gave us a shift in our perspective on our accumulations and their value in bringing us ease and pleasure.

Kittredge sheds some light here, too, on both the eagerness and the seriousness with which we modern folks seek after that ease, those pleasures. She says, “Indeed, there is (today) a storage industry and an anxiety industry and a decluttering industry all directed towards making it possible for us to eat, drink, and be merry.” Our protagonist, the “certain rich man,” could have appreciated those. Let us return to him.

No thought of sharing the overflow of his goods and wealth with the poor, the unsheltered, the jobless and hungry, the sick and disabled, those fallen on hard times, has he mentioned to his soul. No thankful heart and no thanksgiving has he offered to God for any of it, for his physical strength and good heàlth enabling him to work and accumulate; no gratitude for those who labored for him and with him, and none for merciful rains and fertile soil producing his bountiful harvests.

Are we surprised that, absent entirely from his concern, and evidently from his awareness and thoughts, are the spiritual riches of generosity, gratitude, prayer, humility, devotion to God and worship?

Worse, and most important of all, he has not repented, and turned away from his sin of self-idolatry, which is ground and source of his narcissism and greed and his pagan lust for uttermost pleasure. No turning toward God has happened. No metanoia, no turning of conversion, has this man expressed, anywhere along the way. No coming to himself, as the wayward but penitent, prodigal son had done. No plea for forgiveness has he prayed. With no acknowledged need for God, and no reverence toward God, this man is a self-made man who has done it all himself, he believes. Many years of ease and pleasure lie in his future, he expects.

“But God said unto him, ‘Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee….”

The man in this parable has communed exclusively with his own soul, but not with God, in heedless ignorance and mindless rebellion concerning all things of the spirit; they hold no interest for him. But God goes straight there, to the soul, over which He alone holds sovereign authority: “… this night thy soul shall be required of thee.” What more chilling words can there be, even without the intentionally shocking reprimand, for one unprepared to hear God’s judgment?

Knowing He now has their attention, Jesus concludes with an emphatic statement directed point-blank to them all, and to us. “So is he that layeth up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.”

Can we see ourselves in this picture, in this parable? Have we, also, trusted in our abundance of possessions and our savings accounts, our other stuff, for our security? Could it be that we look there, maybe subconsciously, for security even from death? Is the abundance of our stuff, and a place to put it, what life is about, for us? Really? Are we hiding in the eating, drinking, merriment, and stuff? Again, are we attempting to hide from death itself, there, and in that way?

If so, we need sufficient attitude correction, giving us a course correction, if you will, as Carlin’s humorous monologue implies, so that we can “look down and see all the little piles of stuff,” and “come to ourselves,” and then see the futility and meaninglessness of that course. The Gospel of Luke gives us that. Jesus gives us an attitude correction, enabling us to see our little piles of stuff from His eternal and authoritative, genuinely life-giving, and divine, perspective.

In my previous essay on the nihilism of our modern worldview, I stated that our fundamental need today is a repentant turning back to God. I say it again. Our Creator-Redeemer, alone, can, and will, adjust our view and correct our course, if we turn to Him. If we trust Him. Thanks be to God.

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.