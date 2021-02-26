Barnes: Obedient plea from Psalm 51

The seven psalms of penitence for sin, called the Penitential Psalms, are Psalms 6; 32; 38; 51; 102; 130; and 143. Of those, Psalm 51 is perhaps best known and most often a part of Ash Wednesday and other Lenten worship services.

While it is about sin and repentance, it is even more about God and His incomprehensible “forgiveness of grievous sin” and His “amazing grace,” named by Paul and others as the “scandal” of God’s grace.

As with those liberated by Moses who, in their idolatrous rebellion in the wilderness in the golden calf sacrilege, in Exodus 32-34, committed grievous sin, transgression and iniquity, Psalm 51 names all of our sin, too, as “willful rebellion,” originating in the failure to honor God and the decision to go our own way, instead.

Who among us is innocent of the charge?

While our sinful rebellions invariably harm others and inflict tragic consequences on both sinner and the innocent, our sins are, first of all, and most of all, sins against God. That is the meaning of the words, “You, You only,” in verse 4. David responds to Nathan’s accusation with humility, repentance, and the reconsecration of his whole self to Yahweh.

It is my blessing to quote David’s words. I have prayed them, too: “Have mercy on me, O God, according to thy steadfast love; according to thy abundant mercy, blot out my transgressions.”

David appeals for forgiveness, not on the basis of his contrite heart, but on the basis of God’s “abundant mercy” and “steadfast love.” He implores, “Wash me thoroughly from my iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin! For I know my transgressions, and my sin is ever before me.” No excuses are offered. He is honest before God.

David’s hope is in God’s loving mercy; he knows and trusts God’s power, and on that sure foundation, he knows that God’s forgiveness will bestow cleansing, restoration, and renewed joy! Salvation brings ” a clean heart…and a new and right spirit,” joyous life abundantly lived in the presence and will of God!

When, in the summer of 1989, I saw Michelangelo’s splendid sculpture of the young David, the youth standing moments before his battle against the giant, stones in his hand and sling over his shoulder, with furrowed brow knowing his weakness, but trusting in Almighty God’s overcoming power, David’s full story was in my mind.

The trip with my elder daughter to Italy and Florence, and the gift of seeing that masterwork, marvelous as it surely was, depended for depth on the biblical narrative of Israel’s great king and his repentance for the scorn of his sin against the God he loved, but had dishonored.

That same God calls each one of us to contrition, confession, repentance, forgiveness, cleansing, restoration, trust, and joy!

He calls us to love Him; He has first loved us. Lent is a time for the sacred journey to begin.

Let us pray for a humbled and trusting spirit like King David’s, so that we, too, will repent, and pray wholeheartedly and sincerely, for forgiveness, as the man after God’s own heart has done, in his obedient plea in Psalm 51.

Thanks be to God! All glory to Him!

Dr. Elizabeth Barnes is a retired professor emerita of Christian Theology and Ethics at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, and a resident of White Lake.