Stanfield: Need to reevaluate who is in my circle

When we are kids, we are impressionable and look for an environment that welcomes us with open arms. The problem is that those arms are not always Godly and it’s simply a place where we feel accepted.

These days we all seem to notice each other’s differences more than ever, and predators attack this as a way to create discontent among us.

As we search for our circle of friends to embrace, don’t forget that we were all created in the likeness of God, but none of us are the same.

In Jeremiah 1:4-5, we read, “The Lord gave me this message: ‘I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.’”

God entrusted us to influence every person in our lives to be good, but the devil does everything he can to stop this.

So, my stance on surrounding myself with people who believe exactly as I do, and not letting anyone else into my circle because they cloud my mind with negativity may need to be reevaluated. I now believe that it’s time to go out and energetically tell people how good our God is until they want to join our circle.

The truth is, most people are good and the only way evil can win is to divide the Godly population enough that we defeat ourselves. Bad people do bad things and that’s never going to change.

As Christians, we sit back and allow people to join us, but most of us do not pursue others to worship alongside.

We must make people want to be a part of our crowd by celebrating Jesus publicly. Once this happens, once the focus of the in-crowd is God, there will be no more division. The devil cringes when we unite!

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, motivational speaker and author. Email him at rickstanfield1@yahoo.com. His website is rickstanfield.com.